Save $100 on Microsoft's Surface Headphones at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 04, 2020, 11:04 PM
Microsoft's premium headphones are one sale once again at Amazon. Originally priced at $350, the Surface Headphones are now $108 cheaper, but you'll have to hurry since not many units remain in stock.

Although these are Microsoft's best noise-canceling wireless headphones, they're certainly not the best on the market. Bose, Sony, Apple and a couple of other audio companies offer great headphones in the same price range.

However, Microsoft fans can definitely pick them up right now and save $108. The Surface Headphones are compatible with Android and iOS devices and let users adjust the volume, skip tracks, mute the mic, or hang-up calls.

The noise-canceling feature is adjustable as well, so you can turn it all the way down to better hear conversations without removing the headphones. Of course, they come with Microsoft's assistant, Cortana, allowing users to use their voice to set a reminder, make a call, and get answers to questions in general.

