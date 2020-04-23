Get a Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS smartwatch for just $90
For example, it can mirror smartphone notifications and it allows you to control music playback, a very important feature for runners. Also, it comes with a built-in optical heart-rate sensor and a pretty accurate GPS.
As for the battery, Garmin claims that you can get up to 9 days of standby time and just 13 hours of use on a full charge, so you'll probably have to charge it every day.
Now, the best part is that the smartwatch is now on sale at Best Buy for just $90, although you're limited to the black version. The other colors (Frost Blue, Limelight, and White) are on sale too, but you'll get a lower $20 discount.