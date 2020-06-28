Deals Wearables Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 235 is half off on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 28, 2020, 1:06 AM
Garmin's smartwatches aren't among the cheapest on the market, on the contrary. Targeting athletes and active people, Gamin's wearable devices offer many sports and health tracking features, but more importantly, they're very sturdy.

The Forerunner 235 is one of the mid-tier smartwatches offered by Garmin. It usually sells for $330 and lets users pair it with Android or iOS devices to see incoming emails, text messages, call alerts, calendar reminders, and more.

The smartwatch uses Garmin's wrist-based heart rate sensor and offers up to 9 days of battery life in watch mode and up to 11 hours in GPS mode with heart rate mode enabled. The smartwatch comes with all the tools one would expect from such a wearable device, including the option to track distance, pace, time, daily steps, calories, and even sleep.

Specs-wise, Garmin Forerunner 235 sports a 1.23-inch display and built-in GPS. It includes all sorts of running features like recovery advisor, race predictor, accelerometer, and personal records. If you're in the market for such a wearable device, you'll be pleased to know that Amazon offers a huge 50% discount on the Garmin Forerunner 235 right now, so be quick about it.

