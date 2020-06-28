Garmin Forerunner 235 is half off on Amazon
The smartwatch uses Garmin's wrist-based heart rate sensor and offers up to 9 days of battery life in watch mode and up to 11 hours in GPS mode with heart rate mode enabled. The smartwatch comes with all the tools one would expect from such a wearable device, including the option to track distance, pace, time, daily steps, calories, and even sleep.
Specs-wise, Garmin Forerunner 235 sports a 1.23-inch display and built-in GPS. It includes all sorts of running features like recovery advisor, race predictor, accelerometer, and personal records. If you're in the market for such a wearable device, you'll be pleased to know that Amazon offers a huge 50% discount on the Garmin Forerunner 235 right now, so be quick about it.