Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones are 30% off on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 19, 2020, 10:12 AM
Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones are 30% off on Amazon
Although they've been launched three years ago, the QuietComfort 35 II are Bose's most recent top-tier noise-canceling headphones. Despite the fact that many users complained about a firmware update released last year that inhibited the performance of the noise-canceling features, Bose's QuietComfort 35 II are still among the best on the market.

Typically selling $350, Bose's headphones can be had for a lot less when they're on sale. Many US retailers, as well as Bose, offer discounts on the QC 35 II very often, so there's absolutely no reason to buy a pair at full price.

If you have a little bit of extra money these days and you're in the market for a pair of noise-canceling headphones, you'll be pleased to know the QC 35 II are now 30 percent off on Amazon.

There's only one downside to the deal: the Rose Gold model is the only one that benefits from a 30 percent discount. If you choose the Black or Silver variants, you'll notice that you'll only get a $50 discount, just half of what you could save by purchasing the Rose Gold version. 

