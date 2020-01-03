BlackBerry Android Deals

Save up to $220 on the BlackBerry KEY2 LE from Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 03, 2020, 2:51 PM
The one-and-a-half-year-old BlackBerry KEY2 LE is once again on sale at Best Buy. The unlocked version of the mid-range Android smartphone can be had for as low as $230, but you'll have to activate it on AT&T's network the day you buy it.

It might be disappointing for many that they have to activate the phone to be able to save $220 on the unlocked BlackBerry KEY2 LE, but Best Buy has another offer for those who prefer to activate it later.

It's true that you'll only save $170, but $280 for a brand new, unlocked BlackBerry KEY2 LE is still a good deal. You can either pay the full amount outright or choose the 6-month financing option and pay $46.67 per month.

If you're considering the BlackBerry KEY2 LE, keep in mind that the unlocked model will only work on GSM carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, Tracfone and Simple Mobile.

The KEY2 LE includes BlackBerry's traditional QWERTY keyboard, a quite rare feature these days. The phone has decent specs for a mid-range device: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, 4.5-inch IPS LCD display, and 13-megapixel rear-facing camera.

