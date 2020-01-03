Save up to $220 on the BlackBerry KEY2 LE from Best Buy
It's true that you'll only save $170, but $280 for a brand new, unlocked BlackBerry KEY2 LE is still a good deal. You can either pay the full amount outright or choose the 6-month financing option and pay $46.67 per month.
If you're considering the BlackBerry KEY2 LE, keep in mind that the unlocked model will only work on GSM carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, Tracfone and Simple Mobile.
The KEY2 LE includes BlackBerry's traditional QWERTY keyboard, a quite rare feature these days. The phone has decent specs for a mid-range device: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, 4.5-inch IPS LCD display, and 13-megapixel rear-facing camera.
