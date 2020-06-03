iOS Apple Deals

Save up to $400 on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 03, 2020, 3:54 PM
Best Buy is running a sale on home smart devices and smartphones, but we're going to highlight a couple aimed at Apple fans. Both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are no on sale at Best Buy, but there's a catch.

The US retailer offers savings of up to $400 on either of the two Apple phones, but the deals are only available with qualified activation. This means that if you want to buy an unlocked iPhone, you should be looking for a different deal since you won't be saving anything with these.

However, if you don't mind activating your iPhone with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon, then you should check out Best Buy's promotion. If you take AT&T's deal, for example, you'll be paying for an iPhone XS just $16.66/month for 30 months, whereas if you're going Verizon's offer, you'll be able to get the device for $20.83/month for 24 months. Unfortunately, Sprint's online deal is sold out at the moment.

On the other hand, the iPhone XS Max can be had for $24.99/month for 24 months if you're activating it on Verizon, or $19.99/month for 30 months with AT&T. Sprint's deal is similar to the one offered by Verizon: $25/month for 24 months.

It's important to mention that while you'll be saving $400 on the iPhone XS, the deals on the iPhone XS Max offer only half of the discount. Keep in mind that savings are deducted off the full total price of the phone and are reflected in vendor bill credits, which will result in reduced monthly payments for the term of the agreement on your carrier account.

