Save up to $350 on the Apple iPad Pro (2018) at Woot

Even though it was launched on the market two years ago, the Apple iPad Pro still costs a lot of money, and we're not even talking about the cellular model, which is even more expensive than the Wi-Fi variant.Typically, an Apple iPad Pro (2018) costs around $1,000, but anyone can grab one for a lot less when the tablet is on sale. Although it's only for a limited time, Woot is making the iPad Pro (2018) more accessible price-wise.If you hurry, you'll be able to get the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi) for just $710. Also, the US retailer offers the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi) for only $800. It might sound shocking but you'll save $350 on the most expensive one.The reason these iPads are so cheap is because they come in an open box. It means that they have been opened “due to being a photo sample or having damaged packaging,” but they should work flawlessly.Customers who purchase either of the two iPad Pro (2018) models will have to wait until the first week of August to have their products delivered. Also, Amazon Prime members are getting free standard shipping.