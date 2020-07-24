Save up to $350 on the Apple iPad Pro (2018) at Woot
If you hurry, you'll be able to get the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi) for just $710. Also, the US retailer offers the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi) for only $800. It might sound shocking but you'll save $350 on the most expensive one.
- 2018 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi only) - $710 ($240 off)
- 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB, Wi-Fi, open box) - $800 ($350 off)
The reason these iPads are so cheap is because they come in an open box. It means that they have been opened “due to being a photo sample or having damaged packaging,” but they should work flawlessly.
Customers who purchase either of the two iPad Pro (2018) models will have to wait until the first week of August to have their products delivered. Also, Amazon Prime members are getting free standard shipping.