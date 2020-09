Save a whopping $150 on Apple's Beats Studio3 wireless headphones at Target

Apple's Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are quite expensive even compared with similar headphones coming from brands like Bose and Sony. When they're not on sale, customers can grab a pair directly from Apple for no less than $350.Luckily, authorized retailers offer major discounts on these headphones quite often. Currently, Apple's Beats Studio3 headphones' price dropped to the lowest price yet as Target shaves off $150 . The deal is available until the end of the week and extends to a plethora of colors, including Matte Black, Shadow Gray, Crystal Blue, Red, and Desert Sand.The Beats Studio3 feature pure adaptive noise-canceling (Pure ANC) technology, which actively block external noise. Also, they're supposed to offer up to 22 hours of battery life and the ability to take calls, control music, and use Siri via multi-function on-ear controls.Thanks to the Fast Fuel feature, a 10-minute charge will give you about 3 hours of play when the battery is low, so that's another plus. Although the Beats Studio3 headphones support both Android and iOS devices, it's recommended to pair them to an iPhone to take advantage of all its features.