Save a whopping $150 on Apple's Beats Studio3 wireless headphones at Target
The Beats Studio3 feature pure adaptive noise-canceling (Pure ANC) technology, which actively block external noise. Also, they're supposed to offer up to 22 hours of battery life and the ability to take calls, control music, and use Siri via multi-function on-ear controls.
Thanks to the Fast Fuel feature, a 10-minute charge will give you about 3 hours of play when the battery is low, so that's another plus. Although the Beats Studio3 headphones support both Android and iOS devices, it's recommended to pair them to an iPhone to take advantage of all its features.