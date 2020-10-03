Get Google Pixel 5 for $650 from BestBuy

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case on sale

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Oct 03, 2020, 3:09 PM
Amazon and Apple have teamed up to offer audiophiles a good enough deal on the best-selling buds available on the market, the AirPods. It's the model that comes with the wireless charging case that's getting a fairly high discount (for an Apple product) on Amazon, which means they will be a little more expensive than the regular model.

Just for the sake of comparison, Apple typically sells the AirPods with wireless charging case for $200, but by getting them from Amazon right now, you could end up saving 20%. That's roughly $40 that you can spend on something else, although keep in mind that Amazon's prices change by the minute.

The wireless charging case that's coming with the Apple AirPods should give you more than 24 hours of battery life, which is quite a lot considering the buds' battery only offers up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge.

The Apple AirPods are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but, obviously, you'll want to pair them to an iPhone for the best experience. You can grab the AirPods right now, or wait for the Prime Day deals, maybe Amazon will offer an even bigger discount.

