Deal: Get 90 days free of Amazon Music HD

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 11, 2020, 6:33 PM
Amazon is really going for Spotify and Apple Music, so if you're among those audiophiles who didn't yet pledge allegiance to either of the two music streaming services, you might want to check out Amazon's new promotional offer.

For a limited time, you can get 90 days free of Amazon Music HD. The deal is redeemable towards an Amazon Music HD Individual Plan or the Amazon Music HD Family Plan. More importantly, it's only available for new customers who've never paid for an Amazon Music subscription and never used a free trial before.

After the 90-day trial expires, the subscription will auto-renew and you'll have to pay the full monthly price of $15 ($13 for Prime members) or $20, depending on what plan you choose. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time before the end of the free trial.

Amazon's promotional offer will be available until March 24, but if you're not subscribed to another music streaming service and you're eligible for this deal, it's a no brainer.

Keep in mind that Amazon Music HD is different than the standard Amazon Music since it gives you unlimited access to 50 million songs in HD, which means every song has more than double the bitrate of traditional streaming services.

