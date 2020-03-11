Deal: Get 90 days free of Amazon Music HD
For a limited time, you can get 90 days free of Amazon Music HD. The deal is redeemable towards an Amazon Music HD Individual Plan or the Amazon Music HD Family Plan. More importantly, it's only available for new customers who've never paid for an Amazon Music subscription and never used a free trial before.
Amazon's promotional offer will be available until March 24, but if you're not subscribed to another music streaming service and you're eligible for this deal, it's a no brainer.
Keep in mind that Amazon Music HD is different than the standard Amazon Music since it gives you unlimited access to 50 million songs in HD, which means every song has more than double the bitrate of traditional streaming services.