Save up to 25% on Amazon's Fire TV Stick streaming media player
In case you decided to go this route, Amazon is running a sale on its Fire TV Sticks, so you might want to check some of these deals. Typically, these Fire TV Sticks are cheap, but with the discount offered by Amazon, they're even cheaper now.
For example, the Fire TV Stick 4K is 20% off, while the full HD version is 25% cheaper. Usually, they sell for $50 and $40, respectively, so you can get either of them for a much lower price. We'd recommend getting the 4K model even if your TV doesn't support 4K, since it's the better product (even if it's not newer) and you might change your TV in the future.
Keep in mind that you still need to pay the monthly subscription for Amazon Prime Video if you want to watch any movies or TV episodes hosted by the streaming service.