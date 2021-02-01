Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Deals Amazon

Save up to 25% on Amazon's Fire TV Stick streaming media player

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 01, 2021, 7:49 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save up to 25% on Amazon's Fire TV Stick streaming media player
If you don't own a smart TV or a gaming console (Xbox/PlayStation), the best way to watch Amazon Prime Video is by using a Fire TV Stick streaming media player. It's very cheap and lets you install other apps that you might need, including HBO Go.

In case you decided to go this route, Amazon is running a sale on its Fire TV Sticks, so you might want to check some of these deals. Typically, these Fire TV Sticks are cheap, but with the discount offered by Amazon, they're even cheaper now.

For example, the Fire TV Stick 4K is 20% off, while the full HD version is 25% cheaper. Usually, they sell for $50 and $40, respectively, so you can get either of them for a much lower price. We'd recommend getting the 4K model even if your TV doesn't support 4K, since it's the better product (even if it's not newer) and you might change your TV in the future.

Keep in mind that you still need to pay the monthly subscription for Amazon Prime Video if you want to watch any movies or TV episodes hosted by the streaming service.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Save big on Apple's AirPods Pro with this whole new bunch of great deals
Popular stories
All of Fitbit's best wearable devices are on sale at special prices
Popular stories
Google's long-awaited unlocked Pixel 4a 5G in white is here and it's already discounted
Popular stories
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G are now bundled with a cool freebie
Popular stories
Get a Harman Kardon Google Voice Speaker for $99.99 ($250 off) at BestBuy
Popular stories
Dual-SIM Nokia 8.3 5G is nearly half off at B&H Video

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Apple may go old-school with the iPhone 12S
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless