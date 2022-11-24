Cricket introduces new tablet plan just in time for the holiday season
There’s no doubt that if you’re looking for a prepaid carrier, Cricket Wireless should be up in the top three of good choices. AT&T’s prepaid network operator has already announced a couple of Black Friday deals, but there’s probably going to be more.
At the same time, Cricket launched a brand-new plan specifically for tablets. This is an especially great timeframe to introduce new plans for tablets since many customers will be looking to buy one for the holiday season.
The new Unlimited Simply Tablet Plan is already available for purchase, and it costs just $15 per month, but there’s a catch. The new plan can be acquired from Cricket’s brick and mortar stores and should be available for both existing and new customers on the carrier’s Unlimited $55/month and $60/month smartphone plans.
Besides the unlimited voice-and-data line, you’ll also need a compatible tablet to go with the new Simply Tablet Plan. Additionally, you may be required to pay the $25 activation fee. Even though it offers unlimited data, Cricket may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy, so you may not take advantage of 5G speeds all the time.
Granted, the new plan is useful to those who intend to use it for 5G, it’s great to even have such an option at Cricket Wireless. What’s important about Cricket’s new tablet plan is that you can connect up to four eligible tablets to the carrier’s network.
The Simply Tablet Plan is meant to offer unlimited high-speed data-only experience so that customers can stream videos, play games and more from home or virtually anywhere in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It’s attached to an Unlimited $55 or $60/month smartphone plan, which is the main reason it costs just $15.
