Craig Federighi shares AI-generated Image Playground sample of his dog Bailey

Apple
Apple Intelligence Image Playground feature
Software chief Craig Federighi has shared a picture created with the upcoming Apple Intelligence generative AI Image Playground feature, and it is based on their own dog. 

During an interview for Wired, Craig extolled the virtues of Apple's take on generative AI, and shared the first public sample done with Image Playground, which concocts pictures based on written text, as Craig himself demonstrates below.

Video Thumbnail

The pup is called Bailey, and Craig generated an Image Playground picture of her for her birthday. Image Playground will be distributed as an app, but it is also integrated into Messages, so that you can key in what you want visualized and send it to someone.

One can also pick a picture from their iPhone image gallery, or choose from pre-generated examples and task Image Playground with creating an Illustration, Sketch, or Animation twist out of the image.


It would be interested to compare the Animation imagery that Image Playground creates with the Genmoji option that allows for individual emoji creation on a similar principle. 

Apple Intelligence, however, will be hitting iPhones with iOS 18, and it is not clear if Image Playground will be included with the first distribution, so the AI-generated image may be as close as we get to gauging the Image Playground abilities for a good while.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

