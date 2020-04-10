Coronavirus: Apple makes some Apple TV+ Originals free for the service's subscribers

Tech giants aren't only donating money or medical supplies to help in the current coronavirus pandemic - a lot of them also offer an array of free or discounted services, apps or content. CNET now reports
that Apple will offer some of its original content, available on the app Apple TV+, for free (no rent or buy price) for a limited time.
Usually, the Apple TV subscription is available for $4.99 a month and gives access to movies and shows such as comedies, dramas, thrillers, documentaries, and kids shows, available for renting or buying. Due to the public health crisis, Apple will be offering some original Apple TV+ content in the app for free (or at least somewhat free, given the fact that it needs a subscription for Apple TV+ nonetheless) . According to CNET, the company announced the news on Thursday, adding that the shows that were selected for free access are family friendly.
Among the shows in this category, there is a wildlife documentary called The Elephant Queen, a psychological thriller Servant and a series called Little America, and the drama The Morning Show. Additionally, there are other shows in the comedy and childrens’ genre that will be offered for free. Apple TV + can be used on your Apple smartphone, tablet or other device. Non-Apple devices that you can access it from are some Samsung or LG TVs, unfortunately you cannot access it from an Android smartphone or a Windows PC.
An Apple ID is required to take advantage of the offer and a subscription for Apple TV+. Aforementioned subscription is offered with a free 7-day trial and an automatically renewed monthly fee of $4.99 after the trial's end.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!