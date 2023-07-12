Compelling Tab S7 FE discount is proof that Amazon saved the best deals for last





Despite its reasonable price, the Tab S7 FE feels high-end. It has a large 12.4 inches screen with slim bezels which is great for reading, browsing the internet, and content consumption.





Tab S7 FE 64GB 12.4 inches display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip | microSD slot | 8MP main camera | 5MP front facing camera | 10,090mAh battery $150 off (28%) $379 99 $529 99 Buy at Amazon





It's fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chip which can easily handle tablety tasks, multitasking, light gaming, and occasional productivity work. The DeX mode gives you a desktop-like experience, which is great for times when you really need to focus and get some real work done such as using MS Office or typing in Google Docs.





It comes with AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos support and is very loud so you won't have to lean in to listen to audio.





There are two official marketplaces for apps: Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store, so you'll be spoiled for choice.





The 10,090mAh battery will easily last more than a day or even multiple days if you don't plan on using it all the time like your smartphone. The tablet comes with a 15W charger but it also supports faster 45W charging.





The 64GB tab S7 FE retails for $529.99 and is $150 off for Prime Day. It has never gone below this and this is an excellent price if you don't want to spend $800 or more on pricier Apple and Samsung tablets and want a decent slate with long battery life, a large screen, great speakers, productivity software, microSD slot, and free stylus.