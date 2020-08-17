Turn-based strategy Civilization VI finally hits Android, and it's outrageously priced
Civilization VI is a great game, but it does have a steep learning curve and the tutorials don't make it easier to overcome. However, fans of the series will find the sixth installment the best the franchise has to offer.
For example, the game's first major expansion, Rise and Fall, costs more than the base game and the same goes for Gathering Storm. The former is priced to sell for $30, while the latter costs $40. for the full Civilization VI experience, Android players will have to pay no less than $90, and the price doesn't even include Civilization and Scenarios packs, which are priced between $5 and $9.
Another problem is that it's compatible with a very limited number of Android smartphones. Here is the full list: Google Pixel 4/XL, LG G7 ThinQ, LG G8s ThinQ, LG G8X ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ 5G, LG V50S ThinQ 5G, LG V60 ThinQ 5G, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Snapdragon only), Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ (Snapdragon only), Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Sony Xperia 1, Sony Xperia 5, and Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium.