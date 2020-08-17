Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Turn-based strategy Civilization VI finally hits Android, and it's outrageously priced

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 17, 2020, 10:59 AM
Turn-based strategy Civilization VI finally hits Android, and it's outrageously priced
Anything that involves the release of Civilization VI would normally be old news, but not if we're talking about Android. The popular turn-based strategy game made a splash on PC back in 2016, but also on the iPad where it was ported three years ago (iPhones got it one year later in 2018).

We have no idea why publisher 2K Games or developer Firaxis decided to skip Android back in 2018 when Civilization VI was launched on iOS. Perhaps they didn't have enough time or they lacked the resources (although we seriously doubt that), but the fact remains that Android users had to wait two more years since the game's mobile release to be able to play it.

Civilization VI is a great game, but it does have a steep learning curve and the tutorials don't make it easier to overcome. However, fans of the series will find the sixth installment the best the franchise has to offer.

Starting today, Civilization VI is available for free on Android, but you'll only be able to play for 60 turns. If you want to keep playing, you're going to have to pay $20 for the base game. The problem is if you also want the two major expansions that were released on PC and consoles, you'll have to pay a small fortune.

For example, the game's first major expansion, Rise and Fall, costs more than the base game and the same goes for Gathering Storm. The former is priced to sell for $30, while the latter costs $40. for the full Civilization VI experience, Android players will have to pay no less than $90, and the price doesn't even include Civilization and Scenarios packs, which are priced between $5 and $9.



Another problem is that it's compatible with a very limited number of Android smartphones. Here is the full list: Google Pixel 4/XL, LG G7 ThinQ, LG G8s ThinQ, LG G8X ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ 5G, LG V50S ThinQ 5G, LG V60 ThinQ 5G, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Snapdragon only), Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ (Snapdragon only), Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Sony Xperia 1, Sony Xperia 5, and Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium.

