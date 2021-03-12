Chrome is finally hogging less memory

Both computers and mobile devices need RAM to store data close at hand where it is immediately accessible to your system to revisit. It is many times faster than regular storage, comes in much smaller sizes, and only saves data you might need to re-use when your device is powered on.





And while most computers nowadays use a standard 16GB of RAM, phones have considerably less of it available to them due to size constraints and lesser needs in general. Unless you're buying the overkill ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, which flexes 18GB of RAM and exists purely because it can, you're likely working with anywhere from 2-12 gigabytes of memory on your smartphone. You can't have multiple screens on a phone, either, so you don't really need that much anyways—unless you're a Chrome fan and like me, you simply need at least 100 tabs open at any given time. (Who uses mobile bookmarks, anyway?)





Why Does It Need So Much RAM?

The reason Chrome's been eating through your RAM like an absolute monster is because it always saves everything you see on the screen in a given Chrome tab separately to your RAM. If you open a website's photo gallery which downloads 100mb of images for your viewing pleasure, those 100 megabytes are staying in the RAM until you close the tab (if you ever do). Chrome isolates every single tab in a separate RAM process, as well as any extensions and plugins you might be using, to make sure that if one crashes, it won't take everything else down with it.