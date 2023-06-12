ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time

Big news！

Infinix would be the first to integrate ChatGPT into their phones, the NOTE 30 series! While the OpenAI’s ChatGPT app has launched, embedding ChatGPT into a phone is groundbreaking. They combined ChatGPT with the voice assistant Folax, giving Siri a run for its money. pic.twitter.com/xr0Juh5kgN — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 2, 2023





OpenAI’s ChatGPT has become quite popular among techies, and if by any chance you haven’t heard of it, here is how ChatGPT describes itself: “I'm ChatGPT, an AI language model designed to provide information and engage in conversations on a wide range of topics.” In other words, it's a chatbot you can talk to, and the conversations are strikingly human-like.The AI topic has been making headlines, to put it briefly. It has been discussed on talk shows and generated millions of posts on social media platforms. Now, with the possible integration of ChatGPT into a smartphone, it might be on its way to becoming an even more powerful tool.Chinese smartphone manufacturer Infinix is planning to launch a new phone in India this month. It’s called the Infinix Note 30, and its maker has already shared teasers with some alleged features and specifications. Most interestingly, information shared by tipster Ice Universe on Twitter suggests that the new phone will utilize ChatGPT with its voice assistant Folax.If this is true and Infinix indeed integrates ChatGPT into its Note 30 series, it would be the first-ever phone to utilize the OpenAI platform. According to, ChatGPT won't be a standalone application, but rather integrated into the phone's operating system. In the tweet, you can find an example of how the voice assistant actually works. Although it may appear a bit generic and unimpressive now, we should reserve judgment until we see how it performs after the launch.The launch of the Infinix Note 30 is expected to take place on June 14. The company has already revealed some of the phone's features, including JBL sound, an improved 108 MP camera, a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a high 120Hz refresh rate, and a fast-charging 5,000 mAh battery.We have no idea how integrating ChatGPT into a phone’s voice assistant would work out, but if it all goes well – and others follow suit – a phone with ChatGPT integrated could be a game changer. Currently, many smartphone manufacturers are striving to enhance their services using AI. One of the first names that come to mind is Google with their Google Bard.If Infinix launches the Note 30 with ChatGPT – and if the integration works well – it would mean that they have beaten the big tech players at their own game, at least for now. Of course, we still need to see how well ChatGPT is integrated and if it brings added value to Infinix phones.