 Case comparison shows a largely familiar Galaxy Z Fold 4 - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Case comparison shows a largely familiar Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung
Case comparison shows a largely familiar Galaxy Z Fold 4
What do you get when you put side by side cases of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4? Apparently, the only guarantee is a slight disappointment and a whole lot of familiarity.

Prominent tech tipster IceUniverse, whose track record concerning Samsung is nearly impeccable, shared a juxtaposition of the two cases via Twitter. You would be forgiven to think that they both belong to the same device.

Over the last couple of weeks, a lot of rumors concerning the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 have been circulating on the internet. Most reliable ones predict tangible improvements to Samsung’s next-generation foldable.

Nevertheless, tangible does not necessarily mean visible. At least not if we were to judge by the photo shared by IceUniverse. Admittedly, the cover screen appears slightly less narrow and its bezels might be somewhat slimmer.

Apart from those minor tweaks, however, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will likely remain largely familiar. On the brighter side, there is still some room for surprise given that a number of anticipated refinements cannot be deduced from cases alone.

The hinge could well be more compact and the device overall - less bulky than previous generations. Still, given the largely unremarkable leaked spec sheet, foldable enthusiasts were hoping for a little bit of additional punch when it comes to the design of the Fold 4.

By the looks of it, a lot of the appeal of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will depend on the state of its crease. The latter has become the bane of the Fold lineup’s existence - and with a good reason.

Manufacturers elsewhere have found ways to remove the crease entirely. However, Samsung, the undisputed leader when it comes to foldables, is somewhat lagging behind.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will almost certainly succeed in capturing the attention of the smartphone world when it launches. The question is whether it will have the means to keep it.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event
Apple Store taken offline ahead of WWDC 2022 event
Google Photos now offers a reminiscent "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection to make you smile
Google Photos now offers a reminiscent "Best of Spring 2022" Memory collection to make you smile
Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs
Motorola Moto Edge 2022 massive leak reveals design and specs
Apple's HomePod mini is officially the world's best-selling smart speaker
Apple's HomePod mini is officially the world's best-selling smart speaker
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
New York passes Right to Repair law; it's the first state to do that
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price
Versatile Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 with pen drops to crazy low price

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless