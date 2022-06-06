Case comparison shows a largely familiar Galaxy Z Fold 4
What do you get when you put side by side cases of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 4? Apparently, the only guarantee is a slight disappointment and a whole lot of familiarity.
Prominent tech tipster IceUniverse, whose track record concerning Samsung is nearly impeccable, shared a juxtaposition of the two cases via Twitter. You would be forgiven to think that they both belong to the same device.
Nevertheless, tangible does not necessarily mean visible. At least not if we were to judge by the photo shared by IceUniverse. Admittedly, the cover screen appears slightly less narrow and its bezels might be somewhat slimmer.
The hinge could well be more compact and the device overall - less bulky than previous generations. Still, given the largely unremarkable leaked spec sheet, foldable enthusiasts were hoping for a little bit of additional punch when it comes to the design of the Fold 4.
By the looks of it, a lot of the appeal of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will depend on the state of its crease. The latter has become the bane of the Fold lineup’s existence - and with a good reason.
Manufacturers elsewhere have found ways to remove the crease entirely. However, Samsung, the undisputed leader when it comes to foldables, is somewhat lagging behind.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will almost certainly succeed in capturing the attention of the smartphone world when it launches. The question is whether it will have the means to keep it.
Over the last couple of weeks, a lot of rumors concerning the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 have been circulating on the internet. Most reliable ones predict tangible improvements to Samsung’s next-generation foldable.
Apart from those minor tweaks, however, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will likely remain largely familiar. On the brighter side, there is still some room for surprise given that a number of anticipated refinements cannot be deduced from cases alone.
