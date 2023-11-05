Budget masterpiece Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 with S Pen is heavily discounted on Amazon



The compact slate is a great pick for anyone who needs a reliable tablet for recreational stuff and doesn't want to spend a fortune on one. Normally priced at $349.99 for the 64GB version and $429.99 for the 128GB model, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is currently even more affordable than usual.





Amazon has discounted the base 64GB model by $128 and the 128GB model by $165, making the tablet a no-guilt purchase.





Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 64GB 10.4 inches display | Snapdragon 720G | microSD slot | S Pen | 7,040mAh battery | Headphone jack | Samsung DeX $128 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 128GB 10.4 inches display | Snapdragon 720G | microSD slot | S Pen | 7,040mAh battery | Headphone jack | Samsung DeX $165 off (38%) Buy at Amazon





For reference, if you were to buy the entry-level iPad with 64GB of storage and an Apple Pencil, it would set you back $428. And since basic tablets are well, just tablets and not exactly laptop replacements, it doesn't make much sense to spend a lot on one if all you are going to do is browse the internet and use social media apps.





The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is perhaps the only reliable decent tablet that's compact and comes with a free stylus. It has a 10.4-inch screen, so it's easy to hold when you are chilling on the couch or lying down in your bed.





It's powered by the Snapdragon 720G chip and the performance is satisfactory for reading, browsing the internet, online shopping, casual gaming, and working on documents. It even has the DeX feature for a desktop-like UI with a taskbar for productivity work.





The tablet is one of the few mobile devices that still have a 3.5mm jack for wired earphones and it also has a microSD slot for storage expansion, which adds to its charms. It has three years of security support left.





The bottom line is that if you need a reasonably priced but reliable tablet with robust software support, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is the one to go for.