Budget Samsung Galaxy M01 will run Android 10
SamMobile reports that the Galaxy M01 will come with 3GB of RAM and a Qualcomm chipset running at around 2GHz. Due to it being a budget model, it's likely come with a Snapdragon series 400 chip.
Earlier this year, Samsung quietly unveiled another budget smartphone, the Galaxy A11, which came in two versions. Inside was an octa-core processor, 2GB or 3GB of RAM, depending on the region, and a 4,000mAh battery. On the front was a 6.4-inch TFT display, and only 32GB of internal storage.
Last year's Samsung Galaxy M20 budget line also featured 2GB or 3GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and an impressive 5,000mAh battery, along with a 6.3-inch TFT display.
We're yet to see how the upcoming Galaxy M01 will stack up against Samsung's other budget options.