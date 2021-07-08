Blackview A100: affordable excellence

Advertorial by Blackview: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!

Blackview A100 design and display



The Blackview A100 comes in 4 different colors, all of which have a discrete sparkling finish for an extra dash of style. The phone is 0.35” (8.9 mm) thin and weighs just 6.9 oz (195 g) and has curved sides for easy handling.



The phone has a fingerprint scanner nestled into the side-mounted power button — it’s ready to unlock as soon as you wrap your fingers around the device.





The screen on the front has a spacious 6.67” diagonal and a resolution of 1080 x 2400. This comes down to a



Through the user-friendly software, you can fine-tune the screen color temperature to filter out the blues and there’s a special reading mode, which makes the display easy on the eyes. Conversely, you shouldn’t have any trouble viewing it in daylight, too, thanks to the 550 nits peak brightness.



Blackview A100 camera

The phone’s centerpiece is its camera. There’s a triple module on the back — a wide, ultra-wide, and depth camera.





The main sensor is a 12 MP Sony IMX 362 with large,



The large pixels collect more light and make it easier to take clear pictures — the fast shutter speed ensures there is no blur even when taking action shots. This allows the Blackview A100 to be ready to shoot a photo quickly and reliably as soon as you pull it out of your pocket. Don't miss a moment, don't skip a beat — capture fast action instantly with the super-fast focus.















The depth sensor enables portrait effects and color splash mode — your subject is colored, while the background fades in black-and-white.



The 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera ensures that you get more into the frame for those moments where you just can’t step back, or you need to capture an action video.



On the front, there's another 8 MP camera for selfies, with enhanced beautify features to fine-tune your selfies. The A100 also has a Night Mode, which enhances the camera's ability to capture night shots with longer exposure times.







Blackview A100 hardware

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s upper-midrange Helio P70 processor — an octa-core,





It comes with 128 GB of storage, which is plenty enough for today’s applications, and 6 GB of RAM.



The battery has a 4,680 mAh capacity for all-day operation and supports 18 W fast-charging for fast top-ups.



Blackview A100 software and user interface

The Blackview A100 comes with Doke OS 2.0 — a custom interface built on top of Android 11. It doesn’t look too different from your stock Android affair but adds custom apps and features to enhance the user experience.





The stock apps like clock and calendar have been spruced up, the screenshot feature gives you enhanced options to take long screenshots and edit them before sending off. There’s a Game Mode to block the world off and optimize the phone for some gaming, an optimizer to clean up the phone, and a freeze mode to make sure certain apps don’t hog resources in the background.



Where to buy Blackview A100



The Blackview A100 is currently available in Blue on the Blackview website. If you are lusting after the Green, Pink, or Gray models — you can pre-order one with shipping pegged for the 12th of July. Visit the Blackview store below:













Affordable smartphones always carry a stigma with them: one expects cut corners, sluggish performance, and a sub-par camera. Well, in comes Blackview A100 to crush those stereotypes.The A100 is thin, light, elegant, and puts emphasis on camera performance and user experience. All of that for $249.99! Interested? Let’s take a closer look!