Xiaomi's top-tier 5G gaming smartphone hits shelves outside of China on May 8

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 02, 2020, 9:51 AM
Xiaomi is launching its third top-tier gaming smartphone in Europe next week. Black Shark 3 and its enhanced version – Black Shark 3 Pro, should hit European shelves on May 8 after being released in China back in February.

The new Black Shark phones are not just very powerful gaming devices, but they're also packed with 5G support, which makes them perfect for many European markets. Moreover, they're cheaper than traditional flagships, even though they offer similar hardware.

For example, both Black Shark 3 phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also, the feature triple-camera setups – 64MP main camera, 13MP wide-angle camera, and 5MP depth camera.

The only differences between the two gaming smartphones are the size of the display and batter. Black Shark 3 boasts a 6.7-inch display with 1080+ resolution and a 4,720 mAh battery, while the improved Black Shark 3 Pro version comes with a 7.1-inch display with 1440p resolution and a slightly larger 5,000 mAh battery.

As far as the price goes, neither of the phones have been priced yet, but Black Shark 3 is available for purchase in China for the equivalent of €450, whereas the Pro version sells for €600. However, European prices are likely to be slightly higher, but, hopefully, not by much.

