Xiaomi's top-tier 5G gaming smartphone hits shelves outside of China on May 8
For example, both Black Shark 3 phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also, the feature triple-camera setups – 64MP main camera, 13MP wide-angle camera, and 5MP depth camera.
The only differences between the two gaming smartphones are the size of the display and batter. Black Shark 3 boasts a 6.7-inch display with 1080+ resolution and a 4,720 mAh battery, while the improved Black Shark 3 Pro version comes with a 7.1-inch display with 1440p resolution and a slightly larger 5,000 mAh battery.
As far as the price goes, neither of the phones have been priced yet, but Black Shark 3 is available for purchase in China for the equivalent of €450, whereas the Pro version sells for €600. However, European prices are likely to be slightly higher, but, hopefully, not by much.