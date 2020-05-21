New beta update for WhatsApp for iOS adds QR code support

Recently, we reported that WhatsApp will increase its limits on group audio and video calls. Now WABetaInfo reports
that a new update for the popular messaging app has been released. Currently, it's available only for beta users on iOS. The new update features the long-awaited by many QR code support option, and it’s reportedly also going to come to Android users soon.
The new version 2.20.60.27, that is still a beta, offers the possibility to encrypt your chat history that is backed up on iCloud and most importantly, it provides support for QR codes. More specifically, the new feature allows for a personal QR code to be generated that you can after that share with your friends, in order for them to find you easily on WhatsApp.
Generating QR code on WhatsApp iOS beta
Additionally, if you happen to share the QR code with the wrong person, you can reset it and generate a new one, without limitations on how many times you can do this. It’s important to note that with sharing the QR code, you are also sharing your phone number, so this feature is not for communicating anonymously.
However, as this is a server-side update, not everyone will get it at the same time, but should get it over the next few days (for beta users on iOS). Luckily, it’s not restricted by region, so you can get it wherever you live, if you're registered on their beta testing program.
