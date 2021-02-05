We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Waterproofing is almost a must if you like to jog outside or even during an intense indoor workout when your hard-burned calories are dripping as a righteous sweat over your body. Noise-canceling technology can be a blessing and a curse when working out, especially outside of your home or gym.



A well-executed transparency mode can be a lifesaver when you’re jogging near a busy street, while decent noise-canceling algorithms can help you focus on your workout and elevate your performance. Last but not least, there’s the battery life. Most earphones come with decent battery life but if you like hiking or other prolonged activities, you have to make sure your earbuds are up to the task.



We’ve compiled a list of models in different categories, as well as an overall best, so you can choose the right wireless earbuds for you. Here are the best wireless earbuds for running and working out.



Best wireless earbuds overall

Jabra Elite Active 75t

That’s right, our best overall winner comes from Jabra and this is a case where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. The Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds offer a great sound quality, they are relatively lightweight at 5.5 grams per earbud, and Jabra has just nailed the shape. These earbuds fit perfectly in almost every ear without creating pressure or strain.



Couple all this with IP57 water, sweat, and dust resistance, add the wonderful HearThrough mode, and you’ll get why these are at the top of our list. You get 7 hours of battery life (up to 24 with the case), smart assistance integration, Bluetooth 5.0, active noise-cancelation, the whole deal. Plus, they don’t cost an arm and a leg and can be found for around $150. The Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds just tick all the boxes.

Pros Good fit

Good fit Clear, punchy, detailed sound

Clear, punchy, detailed sound Outstanding battery life

Outstanding battery life Great noise cancellation and clear HearThrough Cons Button actions can’t be customized (Yet – promised feature via update)



Best sounding wireless earbuds

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2





We’re big fans of Sennheiser audio products! The German brand is well known among professional musicians and its consumer-grade headphones and earbuds are exceptionally good. Now, the Momentum True Wireless earbuds are not specifically designed with sport in mind, but if you want the best audio quality in an in-ear format, this is the model for you.



These earbuds feature a high-end stereo sound courtesy of Sennheiser's unique 7-millimeter dynamic audio drivers. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones also feature active noise-canceling technology, customizable touch controls, and long battery life. They’re a bit on the heavier side at 9 grams per earbud but that’s the price to be paid for those angelic sounds in your ear. Last but not least, these sport an IPX4 rating - making them sweat- and splashproof.









Pros Excellent battery life

Excellent battery life Quality sound with clean bass

Quality sound with clean bass Adjustable noise cancelling levels with optional focus on voice

Adjustable noise cancelling levels with optional focus on voice IP55 rating means you can rinse them Cons The charging case is too large for pockets

The charging case is too large for pockets Occasional connection issues



Best affordable sports earbuds

Anker Soundcore Liberty

If you don’t want to shed off hundreds of dollars on a pair of earbuds but still need something all-around decent for the price, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo is a perfect choice. They can be found for as little as $45 and are practically unbeatable at that price. You get noise-canceling, an IPX5 Water, dust, and sweat resistance, a decent battery life, and good sound. What’s not to like? If you don’t want to shed off hundreds of dollars on a pair of earbuds but still need something all-around decent for the price, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo is a perfect choice. They can be found for as little as $45 and are practically unbeatable at that price. You get noise-canceling, an IPX5 Water, dust, and sweat resistance, a decent battery life, and good sound. What’s not to like?



Pros Affordable

Affordable Water-resistance

Water-resistance Excellent isolation

Excellent isolation Bluetooth 5.0 Cons Connection issues when outside

Connection issues when outside No ambient smart aware mode

