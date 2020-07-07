Best wired earphones for iPhone (with Lightning connector)



Back in 2016, Apple officially decided to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack and created an uproar. Nowadays, most people use wireless headphones , but some of us may still like wired headphones, for for their better quality-to-price ratio compared to wireless earbuds . For those of you, who would prefer wired headphones for their iPhone 11 or iPhone SE 2020, or other iPhones as well, we have made a list of the best wired headphones for iPhone with Lightning connector.





UrBeats 3 with Lightning connector





The urBeats 3 with Lightning connector are gorgeous wired earbuds providing natural tonality for all types of music and a great listening experience. They come in multiple colors - black, satin gold, satin silver, blue, yellow and coral to match your style and preference. They have a variety of tips to assure comfort and noise isolation. A button allows you to answer calls, play music and activate Siri. While they’re not in your ears, the magnetic buds and tangle-free cable make the urBeats 3 easily portable and compact.







Belkin Rockstar headphones with Lightning connector





Belkin’s Rockstar headphones are another great option if you want great sound quality. They are perfect for sport as they feature sweat and splash resistance. The cable of the Rockstar headphones by Belkin is reinforced for better durability and heavy use. Additionally, they also have a built-in microphone and a button for answering calls and play, pause and control volume of your music. They also feature three sizes of ear tips to assure comfort. They come in two color variants ‒ white or black.











Pioneer Rayz Plus Earphones





Pioneer Rayz Plus are stylish earphones with Lightning connector for great wired audio experience. They feature noise cancellation that adapts to the environment around you and allows hearing through, as well as tunes to your ear to calibrate with a simple app from the App Store. The Pioneer Rayz also has a customizable smart button that can bring up your favorite apps or answer calls. Additionally, if you take the earbuds out of your ears, they can automatically pause your music.











Pioneer Rayz Pro Eartphones









The Pioneer Rayz Pro offers all of the features mentioned above, with an additional advantage for a slightly higher price. They are laptop compatible with a USB adapter, so you can use them with your iPhone and with your PC as well, making them capable of both Lightning connection and USB connection. Additionally, they have more eartips for maximum comfort and a case to carry them in.











RHA MA650i with Lightning





RHA is a Scotland-based company, but it ships to the US and other countries. The MA650i earphones have a lightning connector and a simple, stylish design. These earphones have a remote button for controlling your music, as well as a microphone for taking calls. The MA650i also features full Siri control via the mic. These earphones have a noise isolation via an RHA-designed housing. The MA650i has a custom RHA dynamic driver which assures great, full audio. The company also provides several ear tips for the best fit and a carry pouch with a clothing clip for portability.











Libratone Q Adapt in-ear









Libratone’s Q Adapt in-ear headphones feature adjustable noise cancellation and a button with four controls. These earphones have a gentle, stylish design and come in four color options: Cloudy White, Rose Pink, Elegant Nude and Stormy Black, to match your style. Additionally, they have changeable ear tips to assure maximum comfort for your ears. They also have a microphone for taking calls.









