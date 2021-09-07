The best wired headphones you can buy – updated September 2021

doesn't

Best wired headphones, summarized:

Sennheiser HD 600

Audio Technica ATH-M50X

Pioneer HDJ-CUE1BT

Sony MDRXB800 Extra Bass

AKG Pro Audio K92

Sennheiser HD 300





Found what you were after?





Hopefully this article helped you find the best wired headphones for your needs! Whether you just want an affordable, lightweight pair of wired headphones to use with your smartphone on the go, or are looking for some high quality, studio-grade wired headphones for not just listening to music, but producing it too, one of the options above should suffice.





If you're on the fence on whether you should move on to wireless or not, the Pioneer HDJ-CUE1BT are a great and affordable option to try out first, as those can be used both wirelessly and wired. They may serve as an introduction to the world of wireless headphones or as the perfect pair for anyone who wants to have both options at hand – wired and wireless.





In any case, if you're still on the lookout for the right pair of headphones, you may also find useful our other headphones and earbuds picks based on different criteria:







