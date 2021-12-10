Best wired earbuds - updated December 2021

Retailing at $50, these wired earbuds have a Y-shaped tangle-free cord, which is convenient, an integrated microphone and playback controls, and 12mm audio drivers. They are also very lightweight, which makes them suitable for sports.The Sony MDRXB50AP wired earbuds come in three colors: Black, Blue, and Red.These Shure earbuds are one of the best in class. They are also lightweight and very stylish looking. Keep in mind that these do not have a microphone or playback buttons. Also, these produce a natural sounding experience, unlike some that might add too much bass or weaker highs.The Shure SE215 wired earbuds have a reinforced cable, which makes them more durable. These aren’t the cheapest buds, retailing at $99, but if you want quality they are worth it. Shure's SE215 earbuds come in three colors: Clear, Black, and Blue.These are another set of wired earbuds that offer high quality. The ATH-CKS990i buds have 13mm, dual magnetic drivers with carbon coating. Unlike the previous earbuds on this list, these have a microphone and playback controls.

The 3.5mm headphone jack is still relevant.

The ATH-CKS990i wired earbuds come in only one color: Black/Red. These earbuds retail at $99.Wanting to splurge on a premium set of wired earbuds? If so, these are perfect. The Shure SE846 earbuds are made out of tough and long-lasting materials, which are meant to withstand professional wear and tear. They offer excellent isolation and high-definition sound. Keep in mind that these are made to produce natural sounding audio.These earbuds are pretty expensive, retailing the hefty $899, but if you want the best of the best, then these are your best bet. For an additional $178 you can purchase these with wireless support.And from the most expensive on this list to the cheapest. These Audio-Technica wired earbuds retail at just $15. Let's be honest, this probably aren't the best wired earbuds in terms of sound quality, but they should be pretty good considering their price.The ATH-CLR100i wired earbuds have a microphone and playback controls. These come in five color options: Black, Blue, Pink, Lime Green, and White.This is another pair of inexpensive wired earbuds, which have a nice design and should offer good sound. The JBL TUNE 210 retail at $19.95. These have a housing with a metallic finish, Y-shaped tangle-free cord, a microphone, and playback controls.JBL’s TUNE 210 wired earbuds are offered in three colors: Black, Gray, and Gold.These wired earbuds are all the evidence you need that we still need the headphone jack. This type of earbuds' versatility, practicality, and audio qualities should not be overlooked. After all, a true lossless experience for cheap only comes with wired earbuds. It is good to know that you have plenty of options to choose from.