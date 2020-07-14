Best smart speakers (2020)

Sonos One (Gen 2)

Smart assistant: Google Assistant and Alexa | Dimensions: 6.36 x 4.69 x 4.69 in. | Weight: 4.08 lbs. (1.85 kg)

Apple HomePod

Apple HomePod

Smart assistant: Siri | Dimensions: 6.8 x 5.6 in. | Weight: 5.5 lbs. (2.5 kg)

Google Home Max

Google Home Max

Smart assistant: Google Assistant | Dimensions: 13.2 x 7.4 x 6.0 in. | Weight: 11.7 lbs. (5.3 kg)

Amazon Echo (3rd gen)

Smart assistant: Alexa | Dimensions: 5.8 x 3.9 x 3.9 in. | Weight: 1.7 lbs. (0.7 kg)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)

Smart assistant: Alexa | Dimensions: 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.7 in. | Weight: 0.6 lbs. (0.3 kg)









Amazon Echo Studio

Smart assistant: Alexa | Dimensions: 8.1 x 6.8 in. | Weight: 7.7 lbs. (3.5 kg)





If looking for the best smart speaker experience from Amazon for, say, an entertainment room – the Echo Studio it is. It features the familiar Alexa experience and 5 built-in speakers for powerful bass, dynamic midrange and crisp highs.





Dolby Atmos technology enables a multidimensional audio experience, adding space, clarity and depth. Echo Studio also plays new music formats that have been mastered in 3D. For music lovers who seek a great music listening experience, as well as the convenience of a smart assistant that's compatible with a huge number of apps and services, the Echo Studio is a joy to use and listen to.









If you're looking for great sound quality for streaming music, on top of a quality smart speaker with not one but two choices for a voice assistant – Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the Sonos One is arguably the best pick.It also sports an appealing, minimalistic and compact design that can easily blend with your decor, and if you own two Sonos One speakers, you can pair them for an even better, stereo sound experience.Although Apple's Homepod features the smart assistant Siri, which lags in functionality behind the competition, the HomePod makes up for it by having fantastic high-fidelity sound with deep bass.Apple also boasts that its HomePod is the more secure option, and it's arguably the best and most obvious choice for users who are already deep into the Apple ecosystem. You need an iPhone to activate the HomePod, so if you're using an Android phone, this smart speaker isn't an option.But if you are an avid iPhone user, you'll be able to enjoy plenty of great features, from streaming podcasts, to Ambient Sounds, which fills the room with soothing sounds of the forest, or ocean waves. Obviously, you can also enjoy a fantastic Apple Music experience, everything Siri has to offer, and more.Google Home Max is a great all-around smart speaker, sporting the highly capable Google Assistant, and a design most people either love or hate. It can be positioned both vertically and horizontally.It features dual woofers for deep and clear bass, and dual custom tweeters for crystal-clear highs. Google's Home Max also uniquely has the capabilities of tuning its sound to match the acoustics of the room it's in, for the most balanced sound. Google Assistant is also compatible with a huge number of apps, and more than 1,000 smart home devices from over 150 brands.Amazon's third generation Echo speaker comes powered by Dolby to feature clear and crisp 360° audio with solid bass. On board is Alexa, which is arguably the most capable smart assistant out there.Ask it to play a song or a genre from your favorite app, be it Apple Music, Spotify, or another one, and it just will, no compatibility issues. Ask it to add items to your shopping list, or for the news, or use it to control your smart home lights, thermostats, and more – it can do it all. The Echo can also be used as an intercom, for talking to any room in the house and even making family announcements.The Echo Dot features the Alexa functionality from the previously-mentioned Echo, but in a much smaller body, for a lower price. This makes it a great choice for most rooms where music streaming isn't a priority, but you still want to have Alexa handy when needed.Despite its price, it still looks good and can play your music if asked to, songs just won't sound as rich as they would through a full-size Echo. For helping you in the kitchen with recipes, or to control your smart home devices, or to entertain the kids with Amazon FreeTime – the Echo Dot is a smart choice.