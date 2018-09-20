Best Racing Games for iPhone, iPad and Android

Asphalt Xtreme

Another timeless classic that is worth a look is Reckless Racing 3. The familiar cars driving across dirty racetracks with epic power slides are really quite the addiction, especially for those who likes to master the almost endless drifts around twisty roads. You can race cars and trucks, play a long career mode with over 60 events in 9 different seasons, but the real fun might be the gymkhana precision stunt driving mode, where you test your skills to the maximum with a special set of rally cars.Speaking of offroad rally racing, Asphalt Extreme is a game that you should definitely play. It takes you on a journey through sandy dunes, canyons and across various mud challenges, all great places for a rally car. Pick between a muscle car, a typical rally drive or a monster truck, or just go wild with a buggy or a pickup truck. You have a total of 7 different car types, each with its own characteristics that will change the gameplay profoundly. Apart from the traditional single-player mode in exotic locations across the globe, you also have support for real-time multiplayer with up to 8 players.