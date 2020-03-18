Best Buy reduces store hours, limits access to just 15 customers at a time
However, come March 23, while hours will remain 10 am to 6 pm local time, Best Buy will serve its customers through limited access to stores and curbside pickup. The aim here is to reduce the number of customers inside the store to 10-15 at a time.
Online shopping will not be affected by these changes, so customers can still order from Best Buy.com and have their products shipped directly to their locations. One other thing worth mentioning is that all in-home consultation will move to virtual space starting March 18.
Since there will be fewer employees working at Best Buy during all this time, the retailer announced that those who won't come at work will receive two weeks' pay. Finally, Best Buy employees missing work will not be penalized.