Best Buy is selling Surface Pro 7+ at a steep discount with a freebie

It's easy for manufacturers to lure users with promises of chart-busting performance and convince them to buy devices that have features that most people simply don't need. For those who can see through marketing tricks and want a premium laptop/tablet hybrid that doesn't cost an arm and leg, Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ on sale.





Even though the Surface Pro 9 and Pro 8 are out now, the Surface Pro 7+ remains a competent device. Besides, the latest model starts at $999 and isn't sold with a detachable keyboard.





The Surface Pro 7+, on the other hand, is available for $699.99 at Best Buy right now, down from its usual price of $929.99, allowing you to save a massive $230. And that's not all.





The retailer has also bundled in the Type Cover that would individually cost you $130. So, in essence, we are talking of savings of $360, which is incredible.





Surface Pro 7+ 8GB 12GB 12.3 inches screen | 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor | Windows 11 Home | 15 hours of battery life | USB-C | USB-A | headphone jack | MicroSDXC card reader | 5.0MP front-facing camera | 8.0MP rear camera | Windows Hello face authentication | Surface Pro Type Cover $230 off (25%) Gift $699 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy





The Surface Pro 7+ has a 12.3 inches screen with visible bezels, which is a good thing, as tablets with slim bezels are prone to accidental touches. It's powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor which can handle general office work and light gaming smoothly.





It runs Windows 11 Home and gives you the full power of a Windows computer. You will be able to run full versions of popular programs and won't have to put up with watered-down apps, which isn't the case for most top tablets





On top of that, this device can even run some Android apps. The Surface Pro 7+ is fanless, so you won't be distracted by any loud noises when you are trying to concentrate.





The device has a slender form factor and without the keyboard, it's a lot thinner than laptops, making it fantastic for anyone who likes to get work done on the fly.





The storage is removable and the device even has a MicroSDXC card reader, making it easy to transfer files between different devices.





The device should last you a full working day and it also packs high-quality cameras.