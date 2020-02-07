Best Android apps and games from January 2020





Best Android apps released in January 2020

If you don’t believe in astrology, feel free to skip to the next app on this list. For the rest, Co-Star is a comprehensive tool to get personalized horoscopes. Unlike your typical daily horoscope that bundles 1/12th of humanity into a bunch and tells them they’ll have a great or terrible day, this app will make take into account your exact date of birth for extra-accurate results. If the results are actually accurate you’ll have to judge yourself after trying it for a few days.



Additionally, if you give it access to your friends, it will be able to tell you which of them you’re most compatible with and might even give you an idea as to why you always seem to be at odds with others.



Family photo frame

We all have hundreds of photos on our phones and most of the time they’re just gathering digital dust. With Family photo frame, you can combine a few of your favorite shots and make a cool-looking collage that you can then share on social media, use as a wallpaper for your phone or even print.



Next time one of your Facebook friends has a birthday, instead of a generic message, send them a frame with your favorite pictures of both of you.



byte — creativity first

Choose your preferred category and start browsing the short videos or post some of your own!



Best Android games released in January 2020

In the spirit of the recent Super Bowl, we have a football game for you. But don’t expect any Madden graphics from this one. It’s retro-styled, bringing you the nostalgia of the times when you were playing on your first Nintendo back in the early 90s.



The game is more than just coming up with plays to beat your opponent. Between games, you have to manage your team with all the headaches that come with that job. If you’re up for a trip down memory lane sprinkled with football, Retro Bowl will be right up your alley.



Racing games are very popular on mobile but this one is not quite like the other. Instead of racing yourself, you’re in charge of managing a racing track. As with every tycoon game, you start with a humble business that’s far from successful and it’s up to you to create an empire.



Despite the heavy-sounding “tycoon” title, the game is quite casual so you won’t have to open spreadsheets to calculate income and expenses.



Now here’s a real racing game. It’s not exactly Asphalt 9 but considering the limited pool of games we can choose from (a month's worth), it’s not half bad. The graphics are decent and you get a good amount of cars and customizations you can go for. If you’re looking for something new to try, Racing Fury is worth consideration.



We can’t have a mobile game pick without at least one color-matching game. Jewel Abyss is your typical align-three-or-more-gems game, but it’s aquatic-themed. Of course, there are some twists and quirks that separate it from the rest of the bunch. You get jellyfish, sea turtles, dolphins and… bombs. Everything is meant to give you that jolly feel when gems start exploding with rainbow-y effects.



New apps are being released for Android each day. It's almost impossible to keep up with them even if you're the type of person that is constantly scouring the Play Store for something new to install. To save you all some time, we've compiled a list of the best apps and games that were released on the Play Store in the month of January.

If you're not a fan of your phone's built-in media player, you can install MAK Player to manage your music and video playlists. You can watch mp4 videos directly in the app, so if you need entertainment on the go somewhere with bad network coverage, you can always download a bunch of videos from YouTube before you leave and enjoy them anytime you want.