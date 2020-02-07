Best Android apps and games from January 2020
Best Android apps released in January 2020
MAK Player
Co–Star Personalized Astrology
If you don’t believe in astrology, feel free to skip to the next app on this list. For the rest, Co-Star is a comprehensive tool to get personalized horoscopes. Unlike your typical daily horoscope that bundles 1/12th of humanity into a bunch and tells them they’ll have a great or terrible day, this app will make take into account your exact date of birth for extra-accurate results. If the results are actually accurate you’ll have to judge yourself after trying it for a few days.
Additionally, if you give it access to your friends, it will be able to tell you which of them you’re most compatible with and might even give you an idea as to why you always seem to be at odds with others.
Family photo frame
We all have hundreds of photos on our phones and most of the time they’re just gathering digital dust. With Family photo frame, you can combine a few of your favorite shots and make a cool-looking collage that you can then share on social media, use as a wallpaper for your phone or even print.
Next time one of your Facebook friends has a birthday, instead of a generic message, send them a frame with your favorite pictures of both of you.
byte — creativity first
Choose your preferred category and start browsing the short videos or post some of your own!
Best Android games released in January 2020
Retro Bowl
In the spirit of the recent Super Bowl, we have a football game for you. But don’t expect any Madden graphics from this one. It’s retro-styled, bringing you the nostalgia of the times when you were playing on your first Nintendo back in the early 90s.
The game is more than just coming up with plays to beat your opponent. Between games, you have to manage your team with all the headaches that come with that job. If you’re up for a trip down memory lane sprinkled with football, Retro Bowl will be right up your alley.
Idle Racing Tycoon-Car Games
Racing games are very popular on mobile but this one is not quite like the other. Instead of racing yourself, you’re in charge of managing a racing track. As with every tycoon game, you start with a humble business that’s far from successful and it’s up to you to create an empire.
Despite the heavy-sounding “tycoon” title, the game is quite casual so you won’t have to open spreadsheets to calculate income and expenses.
Racing Fury
Now here’s a real racing game. It’s not exactly Asphalt 9 but considering the limited pool of games we can choose from (a month's worth), it’s not half bad. The graphics are decent and you get a good amount of cars and customizations you can go for. If you’re looking for something new to try, Racing Fury is worth consideration.
Jewel Abyss : Fantastic match 3 puzzle game
We can’t have a mobile game pick without at least one color-matching game. Jewel Abyss is your typical align-three-or-more-gems game, but it’s aquatic-themed. Of course, there are some twists and quirks that separate it from the rest of the bunch. You get jellyfish, sea turtles, dolphins and… bombs. Everything is meant to give you that jolly feel when gems start exploding with rainbow-y effects.
What’s really good about this game is how it handles ads. You can use them to get some extras but if you just want to play the game, you can just go to the next stage right away without waiting 30 seconds every time.
