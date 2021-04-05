Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones with ANC are $155 off on Woot

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The Beats Solo Pro headphones feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), just like a pair of headphones should at this price. They also have transparency mode, helping you stay aware of your surroundings on busy streets. Inside the Beats Solo Pro ticks the Apple H1 chip for better connectivity, together with Bluetooth Class 1 for better range.The Beats Solo Pro are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, but they’re really meant to be used within the Apple ecosystem. They pair easily with an iPhone or iPad, support hands-free Siri, and charge via Lightning. Note that these headphones do not have a headphone jack and are meant to be used only by Bluetooth.The battery of the headphones lasts up to 22 hours of playback time with ANC on and up to 40 hours with it off. The Solo Pro headphones also turn on and off automatically when you unfold and fold them.If you’re an iPhone user looking for high-quality wireless headphones, you should hurry up before Woot’s deal on the Solo Pro goes out of stock or expires. The Woot offering will be up until April 30.