BeReal unveils RealChat: a new instant messaging feature
BeReal is a relatively new player in the social media field but has already captured people's attention with its unique or somewhat different approach toward users' online presence. Now, the company is taking things to the next level with the introduction of RealChat.
BeReal just announced a new messaging feature called RealChat. It’s designed to give users their own special place for private messaging, just like other social media apps that allow direct messaging. According to TechCrunch, the company has begun testing the feature in Ireland to ensure its effectiveness and user satisfaction.
Besides the above, RealChat introduces RealMoji: a way for users to express reactions within conversations, both for BeReal and messages. It is nothing new since we can react to messages almost the same way – for example, on Instagram and Facebook Messenger.
Like many other messaging apps, RealChat will also have the option to delete individual messages or entire conversations. BeReal assures its users that their data will be permanently removed from the platform's systems within thirty days unless legally required otherwise.
Unlike other messaging apps though, BeReal has chosen not to encrypt RealChat. The company believes that while encryption can offer security, it can also be exploited by those with malicious intent. By forgoing encryption, BeReal aims to strike a balance between privacy and safety.
RealChat is quite an improvement for the app, making it even more appealing to users. BeReal is a relatively young company with over 100 million downloads since its launch. It aims to compete with Instagram while also addressing social media addiction and overuse. The app does not allow photo filters or editing, and it doesn't feature advertising or follower counts. Or at least it doesn’t for now; we don’t know what will happen in the future and what way of monetizing it will follow.
RealChat allows users to share BeReal in private, or to put it in other words, they will be able to share a glimpse into their daily lives exclusively with their friends.
BeReal has implemented certain measures within RealChat to ensure a safe and secure environment. For example, users can engage in one-on-one conversations only with individuals who have accepted their friend requests.
BeReal's RealChat feature brings new possibilities to the app, and with its user-friendly design and commitment to authenticity, BeReal continues to try to reshape the social media landscape.
