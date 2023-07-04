Basics champ Nokia G10 is outrageously affordable right now





The Nokia G10 has a large 6.52 inches screen that's perfect for content consumption and using social media apps. The phone has a gigantic 5,050mAh battery which should last you more than three days, so you won't have to charge it more than twice every week, which is not something that can be said about most other phones.





Despite its large display, the device is easy to use one-handed. The phone is made of plastic and has a grippy texture, so you won't have to worry about it slipping out of your hands and the back shattering.





Nokia G10 3GB 32GB 6.52 inches screen | Mediatek Helio G25 | 5,050mAH battery | 13MP +2MP + 2MP main cameras | 8MP front facing camera | Headphone Jack | MicroSD slot $29 off (19%) Buy at Amazon





The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chip and admittedly, this is far from the fastest chip around. But user experience is not determined by on-paper specs alone and you can trust the chip to keep up with general phone tasks.





The Nokia G10 is one of the few phones that still have a headphone jack for wired earphones and a microSD slot for storage expansion. The phone's cameras do an okay job when the lighting is right, which is reasonable for a phone that's this cheap.





The phone runs the stock version of Android and has a clean and uncluttered interface so there's no learning curve involved.





At $149, the 3GB/32GB model of the Nokia G10 was already pretty affordable, and right now, you can have the Night (blue) variant for even less as Amazon has discounted it by $29 or nearly 20 percent.





Go for it if your main requirements are a big screen, multi-day battery life, and affordability and you mostly use your phone for calling, texting, social media, and emailing.



