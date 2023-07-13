Bard, Google’s AI chatbot, enters the EU and now answers image prompts
The race among tech giants in the Artificial intelligence domain is reaching new heights, and Google is turning up the heat with its project, Bard. The company is taking Bard to the next level by expanding its availability to the European Union (EU) and introducing a range of new features.
Previously, Google Bard was only available in the US and the UK. Privacy concerns prevented it from being available in the EU. Still, now that Google has changed its rules to say that it can use information that is already available to the public to help teach its computer programs how to do things, Bard is entering the EU market as well.
In addition to its EU expansion, Bard is also evolving its linguistic capabilities and speech recognition. Google shares that users can now experience spoken responses by entering a prompt and selecting the sound icon. This feature supports over 40 languages and is already live.
Google is also unveiling an exciting new feature that allows users to enhance their interactions by incorporating images into prompts. Users can now ask the chatbot to provide explanations, funny captions, or relevant quotes that complement the image. Although this feature is currently only available in English, Google plans to extend it to other languages soon.
Google is also introducing a few other new features, including the ability to pin and rename conversations, which means you can now pick up where you left off with your past Bard conversation. ChatGPT has had this option since the begging so it was about time for Bard to catch up. Now you can also share responses with others, and change the tone and style of the answers you get back from Bard.
Google Bard can now talk
Google Bard introduces image integration
Bard adds pinning, renaming, and sharing features
Bard is still in its early stages, but it's clearly growing and getting smarter. And yes, I know it is not human, I mean come on, in just a few months, it's learned to speak 40 languages and has a bunch of new features. This proves one thing, in the battle between OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Bard, you have to be fast if you don't want to drop out of the game.
