Back to School with chargers, hubs, and cables from Ugreen!

For 9 years now, accessory maker Ugreen has been offering electronic devices and accessories that always strive to strike a balance between accessibility, innovation, competitiveness, and optimal user experience. The brand has reached 40 million users in more than 100 countries around the world with products ranging from charging devices, phone & computer accessories, to home and automobile accessories.









Ugreen USB Type-C GaN charger with 4 ports





This wall plug can charge up to four of your devices simultaneously. It has three USB Type-C ports, all of which support fast charging, and one Type-A port for any slightly older tech you might have about. It's a 65 W charger, but it will intelligently adjust the output to match the type of device you have it connected to. Thanks to GaN technology, it's smaller than your typical power brick, and produces less heat even with all 4 ports working. Includes safety protections for over-current, over-voltage, overheating, short circuit.





Ugreen 20 W USB Type-C charger (2-pack)





Tiny, portable, and powerful. The 20 W USB Type-C charger is the ideal partner for your new iPhone 12 — it will give you almost 60% of battery in 30 minutes of charging. Of course, it also works with other USB Type-C smartphones.





This charger is tiny and its foldable plug makes it even more portable. What we have here is a 2-pack — keep one at home and one always in your tech bag and you will never be worried about running out of juice.





Ugreen USB Type-C hub with 4K@60 HDMI





You can use this hub with your MacBook, any modern Windows laptop with a USB Type-C port, or even your iPad Air (2020) or iPad Pro (2018 and above). It has 2 USB Type-A ports, an ethernet port, HDMI connection that supports 4K resolution at 60 FPS, SD and microSD card slots, and a Type-C port for data transfer or power pass-through. The perfect little dock to enhance your laptop's connectivity or plug multiple accessories into your iPad Pro.





Ugreen USB Type-C audio and charger splitter





The new iPad Pros and iPad Air only have a single USB Type-C port on them — no Lightning, no headphone jack. This little splitter will allow you to charge your iPad through a USB Type-C port, and connect a pair of Lightning headphones at the same time — be it the good old EarPods, or things from partner brands like Beats, JBL, Pioneer and others. If you have one, you can even connect a separate Lightning to 3.5 mm dongle there and really enhance your options.





Ugreen USB Type-C to ethernet





Modern laptops sure are great — light, thin, and ready for that wireless life. But sometimes... sometimes, a good, hard, mechanical ethernet connection is better than a flaky Wi-Fi. This port connects to the USB C of your MacBook, Dell XPS, Microsoft Surface Book, or any other laptop and grants you an ethernet port on the other end.





While you're at it, grab yourself a:





Ugreen Cat-8 ethernet cable





A nice ethernet cable that supports speeds of up to 40Gbps, 2000Mhz. Comes in different lengths to suit your specific needs better.





Ugreen tablet stand





If you are a serious tablet user, you've probably felt the need for a nice, high stand at least a couple of times by now. Either for your bedside table, stand-up desk, or your desktop setup. With its dual-hinge design, this stand can unfold to accommodate different viewing or use angles and can also fold up to be nice and compact in your tech bag.







