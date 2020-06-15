Samsung enjoys the highest average selling price of its smartphones in 6 years
In comparison, the smartphone ASP for the previous years was $247 in 2019, $251 in 2018, and $243 in 2017. Last year’s launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold may have contributed to the increase. The high-end foldable device carried a price tag of near $2,000 and was the first phone with a flexible screen of the company.
In February 2020 Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series, featuring the Galaxy S20 Ultra, together with the second foldable of the company, the Galaxy Z Flip. The high demand for premium smartphones also drove Samsung's share of the global smartphone market to 22.1 percent in Q1 2020 from 14.4 percent in the previous quarter.