Samsung

Samsung enjoys the highest average selling price of its smartphones in 6 years

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jun 15, 2020, 5:35 AM
According to a new report from Strategy Analytics, cited by SamMobile, Samsung sold its smartphones at $292 on average in the first quarter of 2020, up 8.5 percent from the same period a year earlier. It’s the highest average selling price (ASP) of smartphones for the Korean company since the second quarter of 2014 ($297).

In comparison, the smartphone ASP for the previous years was $247 in 2019, $251 in 2018, and $243 in 2017. Last year’s launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold may have contributed to the increase. The high-end foldable device carried a price tag of near $2,000 and was the first phone with a flexible screen of the company. 

In February 2020 Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series, featuring the Galaxy S20 Ultra, together with the second foldable of the company, the Galaxy Z Flip. The high demand for premium smartphones also drove Samsung's share of the global smartphone market to 22.1 percent in Q1 2020 from 14.4 percent in the previous quarter.

