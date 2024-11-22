Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro: А must-have for serious gamers or a flawed fantasy?

ROG Phone 9 Pro

Form Factor and Portability

Hardware and Game Libraries

Display and Graphics

Battery Life

Price

So who is it for?

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Theoffers the versatility of a high-performance smartphone, featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. This form factor allows for both everyday mobile use and intense gaming experiences on the go. The ROG Ally, however, is a dedicated handheld gaming console, sporting a larger 7-inch IPS LCD touchscreen. While the Ally’s size makes it less portable in terms of everyday use, it is specifically built for immersive gaming, offering more ergonomic controls and a layout designed for extended sessions.Theis equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ensuring it handles mobile gaming and multitasking with ease. The ROG Ally is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, designed to provide a more PC-like experience, which shines when running PC titles. Both devices are capable of high performance, but the ROG Ally’s gaming focus gives it an edge for playing AAA games that you can’t play on a mobile phone such as theThetakes the lead with its AMOLED display, which features a 185Hz refresh rate. This display offers excellent color accuracy and smoothness, making it ideal for fast-paced mobile gaming. In contrast, the ROG Ally’s 7-inch IPS LCD display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which is still impressive but slightly less fluid than the 9 Pro. While the Ally excels in providing an immersive gaming experience, particularly for PC titles, thedelivers superior visuals for mobile gaming.Comparing the battery life between these two devices is a bit unfair. While the ROG Phone will give you a more predictable and lasting battery life, it does at the the sacrifice of performance, limiting the user’s options to games available in the Google Play Store.The ROG Ally, on the other hand, will usually last for a few hours, decreasing the more you crank up the settings. That said, you get to play some awesome AAA games like Baldur's Gate 3, Elden Ring, CyberPunk 2077, and more.Thecommands a premium price of $1,199.99 for the base model, reflecting its high-end specifications and versatile mobile capabilities. The ROG Ally, on the other hand, is much more budget-friendly, retailing at $699.Much like its predecessors, theis for mobile gamers who want to get the best gaming experience possible, but in the form factor of a phone. The cooling system, fast charging, high-refresh rate display, and the dedicated triggers make it a perfect match for that particular niche.But for others who want less or more than this, there are much better options out there. For starters, a regular phone like thewill offer much more value while still packing amazing chip performance, albeit without some of the extra gaming features.And if you are really serious about gaming while you are on the move, then something like the ROG Ally makes much more sense, especially considering the larger game library with titles that are also available for dedicated PC and gaming consoles.