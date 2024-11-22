Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro: А must-have for serious gamers or a flawed fantasy?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
In the U.S., the ROG Phone 9 Pro stands as the only dedicated gaming phone currently available on the market. For those looking for a premium mobile gaming experience, this phone offers cutting-edge performance with features specifically tailored to mobile gaming enthusiasts. With its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 185Hz AMOLED display, and advanced cooling system, the ROG Phone 9 Pro is designed to deliver top-tier gaming performance, making it the go-to device for serious mobile gamers.
The ROG Phone 9 Pro is built for the hardcore mobile gamer. It includes customizable air triggers and shoulder buttons, providing a physical controller-like experience. Along with gaming accessories like the AeroActive cooler, this phone ensures precision, performance, and immersion, making it a top choice for those who take mobile gaming seriously.
The display is another standout feature. With a 185Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, the ROG Phone 9 Pro offers one of the most responsive screens available, a crucial factor for competitive gamers. You also get a cooling system way more advanced than that of an iPhone or a Galaxy.
While the ROG Phone 9 Pro is a powerful device, it’s not for everyone. Obviously, it’s not for casual users. If you only use your phone for texting, browsing, or social media, this device is clearly an overkill.
Its size and weight could also be off-putting for those who prefer more compact devices. The phone’s bulk can make it cumbersome to use one-handed or to carry around in your pocket.
Additionally, users who prioritize photography might be disappointed. While the ROG Phone 9 Pro offers decent everyday photography, its camera system is not on par with an iPhone, Galaxy or Pixel. For example, the Galaxy S24 Ultra scored 156 points in our Camera Scoring system, whereas the ROG Phone 9 Pro scored only 138 points. That’s even less than the Pixel 7 Pro that was released in 2022.
The ROG Phone 9 Pro offers the versatility of a high-performance smartphone, featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. This form factor allows for both everyday mobile use and intense gaming experiences on the go. The ROG Ally, however, is a dedicated handheld gaming console, sporting a larger 7-inch IPS LCD touchscreen. While the Ally’s size makes it less portable in terms of everyday use, it is specifically built for immersive gaming, offering more ergonomic controls and a layout designed for extended sessions.
The ROG Phone 9 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ensuring it handles mobile gaming and multitasking with ease. The ROG Ally is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, designed to provide a more PC-like experience, which shines when running PC titles. Both devices are capable of high performance, but the ROG Ally’s gaming focus gives it an edge for playing AAA games that you can’t play on a mobile phone such as the ROG Phone 9 Pro.
The ROG Phone 9 Pro takes the lead with its AMOLED display, which features a 185Hz refresh rate. This display offers excellent color accuracy and smoothness, making it ideal for fast-paced mobile gaming. In contrast, the ROG Ally’s 7-inch IPS LCD display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which is still impressive but slightly less fluid than the 9 Pro. While the Ally excels in providing an immersive gaming experience, particularly for PC titles, the ROG Phone 9 Pro delivers superior visuals for mobile gaming.
Comparing the battery life between these two devices is a bit unfair. While the ROG Phone will give you a more predictable and lasting battery life, it does at the the sacrifice of performance, limiting the user’s options to games available in the Google Play Store.
The ROG Phone 9 Pro commands a premium price of $1,199.99 for the base model, reflecting its high-end specifications and versatile mobile capabilities. The ROG Ally, on the other hand, is much more budget-friendly, retailing at $699.
Much like its predecessors, the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro is for mobile gamers who want to get the best gaming experience possible, but in the form factor of a phone. The cooling system, fast charging, high-refresh rate display, and the dedicated triggers make it a perfect match for that particular niche.
And if you are really serious about gaming while you are on the move, then something like the ROG Ally makes much more sense, especially considering the larger game library with titles that are also available for dedicated PC and gaming consoles.
But while this device excels for those seeking exceptional performance and gaming-centric features, it is tough to see who exactly Asus is trying to sell it to. Things become even more confusing when you consider Asus’ very own ROG Ally mobile gaming console, which costs a fraction of the price that the ROG Phone 9 Pro goes for. So, the question remains, what’s the target audience for this beautiful beast?
The hardcore gamer needs power, performance, and precision
At the heart of the phone lies the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, one of the most powerful mobile chipsets on the market, paired with a high-end GPU. This combination ensures that graphically intense games like PUBG Mobile, Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty: Mobile run smoothly without any lag or stuttering.
At the heart of the phone lies the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, one of the most powerful mobile chipsets on the market, paired with a high-end GPU. This combination ensures that graphically intense games like PUBG Mobile, Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty: Mobile run smoothly without any lag or stuttering.
The display is another standout feature. With a 185Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, the ROG Phone 9 Pro offers one of the most responsive screens available, a crucial factor for competitive gamers. You also get a cooling system way more advanced than that of an iPhone or a Galaxy.
Who should avoid the ROG Phone 9 Pro?
While the ROG Phone 9 Pro is a powerful device, it’s not for everyone. Obviously, it’s not for casual users. If you only use your phone for texting, browsing, or social media, this device is clearly an overkill.
Its size and weight could also be off-putting for those who prefer more compact devices. The phone’s bulk can make it cumbersome to use one-handed or to carry around in your pocket.
Additionally, users who prioritize photography might be disappointed. While the ROG Phone 9 Pro offers decent everyday photography, its camera system is not on par with an iPhone, Galaxy or Pixel. For example, the Galaxy S24 Ultra scored 156 points in our Camera Scoring system, whereas the ROG Phone 9 Pro scored only 138 points. That’s even less than the Pixel 7 Pro that was released in 2022.
The ROG Phone 9 Pro vs. the Asus ROG Ally
Form Factor and Portability
The ROG Phone 9 Pro offers the versatility of a high-performance smartphone, featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. This form factor allows for both everyday mobile use and intense gaming experiences on the go. The ROG Ally, however, is a dedicated handheld gaming console, sporting a larger 7-inch IPS LCD touchscreen. While the Ally’s size makes it less portable in terms of everyday use, it is specifically built for immersive gaming, offering more ergonomic controls and a layout designed for extended sessions.
Hardware and Game Libraries
The ROG Phone 9 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ensuring it handles mobile gaming and multitasking with ease. The ROG Ally is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, designed to provide a more PC-like experience, which shines when running PC titles. Both devices are capable of high performance, but the ROG Ally’s gaming focus gives it an edge for playing AAA games that you can’t play on a mobile phone such as the ROG Phone 9 Pro.
Display and Graphics
The ROG Phone 9 Pro takes the lead with its AMOLED display, which features a 185Hz refresh rate. This display offers excellent color accuracy and smoothness, making it ideal for fast-paced mobile gaming. In contrast, the ROG Ally’s 7-inch IPS LCD display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which is still impressive but slightly less fluid than the 9 Pro. While the Ally excels in providing an immersive gaming experience, particularly for PC titles, the ROG Phone 9 Pro delivers superior visuals for mobile gaming.
Battery Life
Comparing the battery life between these two devices is a bit unfair. While the ROG Phone will give you a more predictable and lasting battery life, it does at the the sacrifice of performance, limiting the user’s options to games available in the Google Play Store.
The ROG Ally, on the other hand, will usually last for a few hours, decreasing the more you crank up the settings. That said, you get to play some awesome AAA games like Baldur's Gate 3, Elden Ring, CyberPunk 2077, and more.
Price
The ROG Phone 9 Pro commands a premium price of $1,199.99 for the base model, reflecting its high-end specifications and versatile mobile capabilities. The ROG Ally, on the other hand, is much more budget-friendly, retailing at $699.
So who is it for?
Much like its predecessors, the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro is for mobile gamers who want to get the best gaming experience possible, but in the form factor of a phone. The cooling system, fast charging, high-refresh rate display, and the dedicated triggers make it a perfect match for that particular niche.
But for others who want less or more than this, there are much better options out there. For starters, a regular phone like the Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer much more value while still packing amazing chip performance, albeit without some of the extra gaming features.
And if you are really serious about gaming while you are on the move, then something like the ROG Ally makes much more sense, especially considering the larger game library with titles that are also available for dedicated PC and gaming consoles.
