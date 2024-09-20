Are you getting a new iPhone this year?
It’s September, and the new iPhones are here, so it’s time for decisions. Not so long ago, life was simple, and we only had to choose the size and color of the new iPhone we liked. Now, times are very different, and so there are a lot of decisions to be made.
Firstly, we should decide if getting a new iPhone is even necessary. Hopefully, everyone knows that if you have one of last year’s flagship phones, especially an iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max, you don’t need a new one this year. I’d argue that even people with two-year-old phones are better off sticking to their devices, but I won’t judge anyone for wanting the flashy new features and buttons. For everyone else, an update is definitely on the table.
We’re bombarded with choices daily, and it might feel easier to spare yourself from choosing a new phone. Maybe you prefer to wait until Apple releases its AI features before you decide. Either way, tell us about your iPhone choices in our poll and leave a comment with your thoughts.
If you’re getting a new phone, you must decide if you will stick with Apple. Right now, Google and Samsung have AI available, while Apple Intelligence is yet to come. Over 17 years after the original iPhone, basic phones are starting to feel boring, so you might even consider a foldable. Of course, if you’ve been inside Apple’s ecosystem for a long time, it’s okay to spare yourself the pain of switching.
Finally, you need to choose what iPhone 16 you’re willing to pay for. Is it one of the titanium Pro models, with huge screens and truly pro-style camera features? Or do you prefer the colorful, cheaper, and relatively compact iPhone 16? Probably for the first time, getting a Pro model over the base iPhones is not the obvious choice.
