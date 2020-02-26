Are Uber and Lyft actually contributing to pollution rather than reducing it?
However, a study by the Union of Concerned Scientists shows that, unfortunately, the reality may not be what we would expect it to be. According to their research, a typical ride-hailing trip is about 69% more polluting to the environment than the transportation options it replaces, and can increase congestion in certain urban areas.
However, the research shows that there is a possibility that ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft can actually help decrease pollution. That is possible if the ride-hailing companies switch to electric vehicles and decrease single-occupancy car trips as much as possible.
The future of ride-hailing services doesn’t seem so grim if indeed they are able to electrify most, if not all, of their vehicles and find ways to prioritize pooled rides. Uber is stating that it has invested in efforts to increase carpooling and provide alternatives such as bikes, scooters and public transportation. On the other hand, Lyft states that it is eager to help cities provide shared transportation and accused the researchers of not accounting for every detail, including weather conditions and other factors, influencing people’s choice of means of transport.
