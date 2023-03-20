Apple's newest vanilla iPad (2022) hits new record-low price

Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

If you are looking to buy a tablet, odds are you have at least considered going for one of Apple’s iPads. Granted, iPads tend to be on the pricier side, but the good thing is that even the entry-level ones are excellent.

This year, Apple gave its vanilla iPad lineup the biggest revamp in the latter’s history with the iPad (2022), while simultaneously bumping up the price considerably. Luckily, Apple’s newest entry is seeing its biggest discount ever over at Amazon.

Grab Apple's newest vanilla iPad (2022) now for a record-low price. Choose between the various storage options (64GB or 256GB), models (Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular) and colors (red, blue, yellow, pink).
Potential buyers can save $50 across all models and configurations, regardless of storage, color and connectivity. If you are going for an entry-level option, this is a rather sizable 11% discount, and represents a historic low.

The flashy new design is just the most conspicuous of a plethora of other improvements Apple has introduced. This iPad comes equipped with a powerful A14 chipset under the hood, which means it is well-prepared to handle the needs of most average consumers. Furthermore, as is the norm with Apple’s iPads, users will be getting exceptional battery life.

One of the most significant additions that the iPad (2022) brings to the table is the USB-C port which (finally) replaces the Lightning one. Buyers should bear in mind, however, that the new vanilla iPad lacks a headphone jack and is incompatible with the latest Apple Pencil (2nd gen.). If you want an Apple stylus you will need to go for the original Apple Pencil and a dongle.

The screen on the iPad (2022) is above-average and the device features Touch ID. The device comes with either 64GB or 256GB of internal storage and is available in four gorgeous colors. You can also choose between a Wi-Fi only version, and a Wi-Fi + Cellular one.

If you are still not sure whether the iPad (2022) is right for you, you can check out our iPads 2023 buying guide. Nevertheless, regardless of which model you go for, this deal offers excellent value for money.
