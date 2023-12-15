Apple's high-performance M2 iPad Pro slumps to a very nice price

If you are shopping for a capable tablet , plenty of options are available, but if you want the most powerful package of hardware, you frankly have only one choice: the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro . Yes, it's a little pricey, but you don't have to worry about that, as Best Buy is offering a great deal on the device.





The iPad Pro is as stunning as it is capable. The 12.9-inch model comes with a gorgeous miniLED screen which provides an exceptional viewing experience.





12.9-inch 2022 256GB iPad Pro mini-LED screen| M2 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life | Apple Pencil Hover $150 off (13%) $1049 $1199 Buy at BestBuy





The device is powered by the M2 chip, Apple's insanely fast processor that also powers many of its computers. In terms of performance, it leaves other tablets in the dust. If your work is very resource intensive and you use many demanding apps and you can't stand stutter and lags, the M2 iPad Pro is a better option than every other tablet and even many laptops.





Best Buy has the 256GB M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale. It costs $1,199 but you can save $150 on it and get it for only $1,049 if you are a my Best Buy member. If you are a regular customer, you can still save $50 on the device.





Given this is a desktop-processing-powered slate and incredibly useful for those who are always on the go and find laptops a little too bulky to carry around, the iPad Pro will pay for itself over time. That's because it can help you get a lot done, whether you are at home or out and about.





The iPad Pro supports a lot of pro-focused professional apps and the recent improvements to the iPad operating system have made it a great device for multitasking.





Go for the deal if you want a fast and fluid tablet that will last you for years to come and can become a functional work machine when needed.



