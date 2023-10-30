Apple's "Scary Fast" event: How to watch and what to expect







Alternatively, you can catch it on



Now, let's talk about when to jump into the stream. As I said above, unlike most Apple events, the "Scary Fast" event kicks off at 5 p.m. PT. For your convenience, here's a table of event times in other time zones:





What to expect at Apple’s “Scary Fast” event?

So, what is on the menu for Apple's "Scary Fast" event? Last month, the company treated us to the



Given the event's name, there is a good chance Apple will finally unveil the long-awaited M3 chip. It has been nearly 17 months since the M2 debut, and with 19 months between the M1 and M2, it is about time for the next big thing.



Of course, powerful chips need devices to run, so expect a couple of hardware announcements to complement that "scary fast" M3 chipset. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman



Gurman also hints at a new 24-inch iMac, also powered by the rumored M3 chip, especially considering the current shortage of iMacs at retail stores—an indicator of an impending upgrade.



While there might be some iPad announcements, it is not a sure bet. However, if the focus is on M3-powered products, a new iPad Pro is more likely than a standard entry-level tablet. And let's not forget about potential love for other iPad models, possibly timed for a holiday launch.



Forget the usual trick-or-treating drill because this year, the treat comes in the form of new Apple devices. The tech giant is hosting another streaming event on October 30 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, tagging it as the "Scary Fast" event, and it sure sounds like there is some hardware buzz in the air.The timing of the event at 5 p.m. PT is a bit unusual for Apple, but hey, it is the spooky season. To catch the action, there are a few ways to tune in. The easiest might be to watch the stream on YouTube here.