Apple's "Scary Fast" event: How to watch and what to expect
Forget the usual trick-or-treating drill because this year, the treat comes in the form of new Apple devices. The tech giant is hosting another streaming event on October 30 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, tagging it as the "Scary Fast" event, and it sure sounds like there is some hardware buzz in the air.

The timing of the event at 5 p.m. PT is a bit unusual for Apple, but hey, it is the spooky season. To catch the action, there are a few ways to tune in. The easiest might be to watch the stream on YouTube here.

Video Thumbnail

Alternatively, you can catch it on Apple's official website or on Apple TV. On the event day, there will be a dedicated section in the ‌Apple TV‌ app for the live stream, accessible on any device with the ‌Apple TV‌ app.

Now, let's talk about when to jump into the stream. As I said above, unlike most Apple events, the "Scary Fast" event kicks off at 5 p.m. PT. For your convenience, here's a table of event times in other time zones:

LocationEvent times
Cupertino, California5:00 p.m. PDT
New York, New York8:00 p.m. EDT
Dallas, Texas7:00 p.m. CDT
Vancouver, Canada5:00 p.m. PDT
London, United Kingdom12:00 a.m. GMT the next day
Sydney, Australia11:00 a.m. AEDT the next day
Tokyo, Japan9:00 a.m. JST the next day

What to expect at Apple’s “Scary Fast” event?


So, what is on the menu for Apple's "Scary Fast" event? Last month, the company treated us to the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9. Now, the anticipation is building for the unveiling of new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, along with a fresh 24-inch iMac.

Given the event's name, there is a good chance Apple will finally unveil the long-awaited M3 chip. It has been nearly 17 months since the M2 debut, and with 19 months between the M1 and M2, it is about time for the next big thing.

Of course, powerful chips need devices to run, so expect a couple of hardware announcements to complement that "scary fast" M3 chipset. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that an M3-powered MacBook Pro will be the star of the show.

Gurman also hints at a new 24-inch iMac, also powered by the rumored M3 chip, especially considering the current shortage of iMacs at retail stores—an indicator of an impending upgrade.

While there might be some iPad announcements, it is not a sure bet. However, if the focus is on M3-powered products, a new iPad Pro is more likely than a standard entry-level tablet. And let's not forget about potential love for other iPad models, possibly timed for a holiday launch.

With Apple bidding farewell to the Lightning port with the iPhone 15, expect to see new USB-C accessories. Think along the lines of several Mac accessories like the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard—all making the shift to a USB-C port as part of Apple's broader transition to USB-C across its product lineup.
