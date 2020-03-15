Apple's new Powerbeats 4 already available for purchase at Walmart
Although we know just about everything there is to know about the upcoming Powerbeats 4, it's strange to see an Apple product hitting the shelves ahead of the official announcement. The folks at 9to5mac report one of their readers spotted the Apple Powerbeats 4 at Walmart.
All three versions – white, black and priced at $150, exactly $50 cheaper than the Powerbeats 3 model. Of course, the price hasn't been confirmed by Apple yet, so the amount listed by Walmart might be 100% accurate. On the other hand, the retail box confirms that the Powerbeats 4 should offer users up to 15 hours of battery life.
Walmart may have jumped the gun on Apple's Powerbeats 4, but if you were saving for these earphones and live in Rochester NY, you might find them before they're officially announced.