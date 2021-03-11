Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Apple Deals

Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger falls under $100 for a limited time

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 11, 2021, 6:20 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger falls under $100 for a limited time
If you own an iPhone and an Apple Watch device chances are you want to be able to charge them simultaneously. Apple thinks so too, and that’s the reason behind the inception of the MagSafe Duo wireless charger.

The device was announced back in October 2020 with the release of the new iPhone 12 series and carried a premium $129 retail price. Now the MagSafe Duo charger receives one of its first discounts and you can get it for under $100 at Best Buy.
22%
off

Apple - MagSafe Duo Charger - White

$99 99
$129
Buy at BestBuy

The two charging coils are placed in an elegant foldable base that makes this a great option if you're traveling often. The Apple Watch charger can be popped up in a vertical position so you can easily use it with the new Loop bands.

Apple - 30W USB-C Power Adapter - White

$49
Buy at BestBuy

The power adapter for the MagSafe Duo Charger is sold separately. Additionally, the Duo is slightly less powerful than the single MagSafe Charger and can pump up to 11W with a 20W USB-C adapter and maxes out at 14W with an adapter that’s 27W or higher. The standard MagSafe charger maxes out at 15W.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Save $100 on a Galaxy Watch Active2 right now!
Popular stories
Some of the priciest Apple Watch Series 6 models are more affordable than ever
Popular stories
This could be your final chance to snap up Google's Pixel 3a XL at an exceptionally low price
Popular stories
Expires in - 1w 5dThe amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at a record high $200 discount (brand-new)
Popular stories
The Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds are on sale for only $49.99 today
Popular stories
Best AT&T deals right now

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless