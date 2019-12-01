Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Apple Deals

Apple's Cyber Monday/Black Friday weekend promo runs a deal on... News+

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 01, 2019, 2:33 PM

Apple News, the one that comes with your iPhone or iPad, is very well integrated into the overall iOS visual scheme. Heavy on pictures and media, Apple News has partnerships with such juggernauts like the New York Times or National Geographic, and can serve you content based on your channel preferences. 

The content is a bit hit or miss, though, as the news crawler isn't as polished as Google's, plus the app is georestricted to be available only in certain countries like the US, UK  or Australia, so you'd have to go elsewhere for local content.

The Apple News+ add-on, however, has been going on since March and with the purchase of Texture offered its subscribers more than 300 magazines to fold into Apple News, on top of a few leading publications like the Wall Street Journal. 

Apple is even thinking of bundling its "plus" media and content services like TV+ and News+ along with Music, into one neat package that will come much cheaper than the sum of its parts, reported Bloomberg not long ago. With the exception of Music, none of the 2019 newcomers is particularly popular among Apple aficionados just yet. 

To spearhead the lagging adoption and subscriber base, Apple is now offering a Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal on News+ by extending its trial period with two more months. The deal will only run this weekend, so if you have been curious about News+, now is the time to hit the subscribe button and take it for a trimester spin. 

Just don't forget to set your calendar in canceling mode mid-March, in case you aren't entirely convinced to shell out for an actual subscription.



FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$450
Walmart-resurrects-its-iPhone-11-Pro-and-Note-10-deals-just-for-Cyber-Monday
Expires in - 1d 9hWalmart resurrects its iPhone 11 Pro and Note 10+ deals just for Cyber Monday
UK-Vodafone-jumps-ahead-of-rumours-offers-free-AirPods-with-your-iPhone-purchase
UK: Vodafone jumps ahead of rumours, offers free AirPods with your iPhone purchase
-$30
Amazons-Cyber-Monday-is-upon-us-with-a-fine-Samsung-Galaxy-Buds-discount
Amazon's Cyber Monday is upon us with a fine Samsung Galaxy Buds discount
Unlocked-Moto-G7-goes-down-to-a-little-over-100-in-grade-A-eBay-deal
Unlocked Moto G7 goes down to a little over $100 in 'grade A' eBay deal
-$400
samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-unlocked-deal-microsoft-ebay
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 10+ scores new all-time high discount with no strings attached
-$30
Google-Home-Mini-sale-30-off
Google Home Mini on sale for just $20 at multiple US retailers

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Metro-by-T-Mobile-Black-Friday-deals
Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.