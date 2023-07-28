Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Apple's AirTag comes to the rescue with help from a stuffed animal

Apple
Apple's AirTag comes to the rescue with help from a stuffed animal
More and more, mobile technology is proving it's not just for fun but also a valuable tool in unexpected situations. Apple's products, for example, have been stepping up to help us in various ways, from sending emergency signals when we are in trouble to locating stolen items and, apparently, catching thieves.

Recently, in Myrtle Beach, a serial burglar got caught thanks to an AirTag. The Sun News (via Apple Insider) reports that a man has been charged in connection with a series of restaurant burglaries. The Sneaky Beagle, in particular, allegedly fell victim to this thief four times, after which the staff at the restaurant decided to take matters into their own hands.

Just between March and May, three thefts for a total of $15,000 occurred in the restaurant. The Sneaky Beagle's staff came up with a clever plan that involved hiding an AirTag inside a stuffed animal, which they placed in a decoy safe. When the burglar struck again, the police were able to track him down using the AirTag, leading to his arrest.

As it turns out, this man was involved in more than just one burglary. He now faces nine counts of second-degree burglary for robbing not only the Sneaky Beagle but also Handley's, Doyle's Pub and Grub, and Old Bull & Bush Pub and Eatery, according to police records. In each case, the thief targeted safes, bank bags, or other valuable items.

The Sneaky Beagle's staff's clever move successfully put an alleged serial criminal behind bars. AirTags can undoubtedly help you locate stolen or lost items, but remember, it's not wise to take matters into your own hands when dealing with criminals. It's better to contact the authorities and let them do their job. After all, an AirTag may give you a location, but it's no Batman or Superman!

