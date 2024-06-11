Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Apple's AI features to be put on an iOS 18 beta waiting list

By
0comments
Apple's AI features to be put on an iOS 18 beta waiting list
While the integrated Apple Intelligence suite that was announced for Apple's operating systems failed to impress investors, and its stock actually fell after the unveiling, iPhone and Mac users are certainly waiting to check it out and pass their own judgement.

They will have to wait a bit longer, though, as it seems that, even if they install iOS 18, they might still be put on a waiting list for some or all of the Apple Intelligence features. 

Aptly named Graymatter, Apple's iOS 18 AI undertaking is referenced in code strings that read things like "Join the Graymatter Waiting List" or "Joined Waitlist" and "limited preview."

"While Graymatter is in limited preview, you may experience unusually slow responses when not in a supported region," adds another one, hinting at a limited rollout, whether in the iOS 18 beta stage, or afterward when Apple Intelligence features arrive to the iPhone 15 Pro and later phones.

We should know very soon whose iPhone will be on the waiting list for the Apple Intelligence limited preview option as the iOS 18 beta will enter testing in the summer. 

While Apple has built its own AI servers and operating system to service the Apple Intelligence technologies permeating iOS 18, it would want to gauge the load better before the public release so as not to give users a bad experience with functions not working or moving slow due to high demand.

The slow response reference might also mean that Apple Intelligence is only geared to certain markets and could be rolled out more gradually or not with the full list of features everywhere. 

In short, Apple's AI revolution will come with its characteristic slow and steady style, for now covering features that are already available elsewhere, just integrated as seamlessly as possible into iOS 18.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Latest News

The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The larger-sized Apple Watch Series 9 has been reduced to its best price on Amazon once again
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
The premium Galaxy Z Fold 5 remains $400 cheaper on Amazon
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
Qualcomm introduces the mid-range Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 application processor
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
The Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaces for the first time this year
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Is T-Mobile still the underdog after the plan price increases?
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back with a bang
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless